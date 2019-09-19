Reviewing Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK)’s and Its Peers results

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.90% 6.40% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. N/A 40 21.79 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.46

The peers have a potential upside of 61.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gibraltar Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. 3.03% 4.88% 4.23% 18.33% -1.57% 16.44% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gibraltar Industries Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Gibraltar Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s peers are 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

Gibraltar Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.