Reviewing Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK)’s and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s results

As Steel & Iron companies, Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries Inc. 39 1.25 N/A 1.90 19.72 Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.93 9.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gibraltar Industries Inc. and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gibraltar Industries Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Gibraltar Industries Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.2% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. From a competition point of view, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gibraltar Industries Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gibraltar Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gibraltar Industries Inc. and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has 84.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gibraltar Industries Inc. -0.64% -8.38% -0.61% 11.87% 3.76% 5.39% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. -3.14% 2.17% -5.2% 0.22% -10.34% -6.88%

For the past year Gibraltar Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. The company markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.