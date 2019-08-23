Reviewing Gevo Inc. (GEVO)’s and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES)’s results

Since Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 1.40 N/A -9.47 0.00 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 15.08 N/A -8.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gevo Inc. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gevo Inc. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.76 beta indicates that Gevo Inc. is 176.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gevo Inc. and Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.4% of Gevo Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25% Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03%

For the past year Gevo Inc. had bullish trend while Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gevo Inc. beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.