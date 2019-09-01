Reviewing Gevo Inc. (GEVO)’s and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s results

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 1.37 N/A -9.47 0.00 Chase Corporation 98 3.23 N/A 3.60 28.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gevo Inc. and Chase Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gevo Inc. and Chase Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4% Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.76 shows that Gevo Inc. is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chase Corporation’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gevo Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, Chase Corporation has 5.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chase Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gevo Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of Gevo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Chase Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.4% of Gevo Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Chase Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25% Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53%

For the past year Gevo Inc. has stronger performance than Chase Corporation

Summary

Chase Corporation beats Gevo Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.