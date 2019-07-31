Reviewing Gevo Inc. (GEVO)’s and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s results

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 0.98 N/A -11.09 0.00 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 27 1.54 N/A 0.71 36.20

Demonstrates Gevo Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -26.8% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 14.6% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Gevo Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.86 beta. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Gevo Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Gevo Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Gevo Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 6 2.67

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $32.22 consensus price target and a 6.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Gevo Inc. shares and 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares. 2.94% are Gevo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -7.24% -13.87% -14.58% -36.73% -69.88% 4.59% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.54% -7.27% -4.78% 0.71% -18.44% 8.97%

For the past year Gevo Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gevo Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.