Reviewing Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)’s and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s results

Both Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty Corp. 32 9.18 N/A 1.20 27.08 PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.70 N/A 0.15 96.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Getty Realty Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp. PDL Community Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Getty Realty Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Getty Realty Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL Community Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 4.2% PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Getty Realty Corp. and PDL Community Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 66.5% and 17.8% respectively. 3.5% are Getty Realty Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Getty Realty Corp. 0.84% -0.4% -2.59% 15.24% 30.12% 10.03% PDL Community Bancorp -0.21% 2.54% 11.85% 4.98% -8.81% 14.13%

For the past year Getty Realty Corp. has weaker performance than PDL Community Bancorp

Summary

Getty Realty Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PDL Community Bancorp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.