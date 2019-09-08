Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 17883.25 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Geron Corporation and Zai Lab Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Geron Corporation and Zai Lab Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 162.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.