Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 322.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.9 beta means Geron Corporation’s volatility is 190.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 32.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 151.80% and an $3.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 11.6%. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.48%. Competitively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.