Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 361.73 N/A -0.16 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.12 N/A -8.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 161.19% for Geron Corporation with average price target of $3.5. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 640.74% and its average price target is $14. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.