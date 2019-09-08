Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Geron Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation has a beta of 2.55 and its 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 162.14%. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 288.89% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 32.2%. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Trevena Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.