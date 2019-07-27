Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Geron Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Geron Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.5, and a 189.26% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 173.51% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 53.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.