Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 383.32 N/A -0.16 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geron Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.55 shows that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 158.45% and an $3.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 10.4%. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.