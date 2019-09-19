Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s results

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.17 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.71 which is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.67, and a 154.86% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.