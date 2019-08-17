Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

This is a contrast between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.55. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand, has 0.09 beta which makes it 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 148.23% and an $3.5 average price target. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 143.01% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 68.5%. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.