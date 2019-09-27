Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.67 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.09M -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Geron Corporation and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,401,384,824.04% -16.9% -16.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 230,880,885.42% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.55 beta means Geron Corporation’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta and it is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 182.31% for Geron Corporation with average target price of $3.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Geron Corporation beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.