Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Geron Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, with potential upside of 156.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.