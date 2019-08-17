Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 8.07 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 148.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 76.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.