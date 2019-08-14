Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 356.33 N/A -0.16 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1132.78 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Geron Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 25.8% respectively. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.