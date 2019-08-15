Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 14.30 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.55. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Geron Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 109.79% at a $3 consensus target price. On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 170.33% and its consensus target price is $25.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.