Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Geron Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,345,180,551.61% -16.9% -16.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 433,689,503.46% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 171.85% for Geron Corporation with consensus price target of $3.67. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 320.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Jaguar Health Inc. looks more robust than Geron Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 1.1% respectively. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.