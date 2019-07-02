Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 322.06 N/A -0.16 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Immutep Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and Immutep Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Immutep Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a 151.80% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. About 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than Immutep Limited

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Immutep Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.