Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 356.33 N/A -0.16 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Geron Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Geron Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 127.27% at a $3 consensus price target. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 20.71% and its consensus price target is $45. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.