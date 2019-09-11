Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

We are comparing Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 383.07 N/A -0.16 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Geron Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geron Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and Forty Seven Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 146.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Forty Seven Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.