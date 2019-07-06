Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 319.77 N/A -0.16 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 254.20 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Geron Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21 and 21 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Geron Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 150.00% at a $3.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 60.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 98.4%. 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.