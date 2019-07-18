Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 293.10 N/A -0.16 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and CohBar Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 190.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.9 beta. CohBar Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival CohBar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CohBar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and CohBar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.5, and a 176.68% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 9.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats CohBar Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.