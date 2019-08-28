Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

We are comparing Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 364.43 N/A -0.16 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Geron Corporation and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. On the competitive side is, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.5, and a 159.26% upside potential. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $78.17 average target price and a 106.80% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Geron Corporation has stronger performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.