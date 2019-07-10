Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s results

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 319.74 N/A -0.16 0.00 argenx SE 122 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and argenx SE earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geron Corporation and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 153.62% at a $3.5 average target price. On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 9.17% and its average target price is $150.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and argenx SE has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 55.81%. Insiders held roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than argenx SE.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats argenx SE on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.