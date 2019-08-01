Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 278.04 N/A -0.16 0.00 Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Geron Corporation and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation has a 191.67% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.