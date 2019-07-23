Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 268.77 N/A -0.16 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.07 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.9 beta indicates that Geron Corporation is 190.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 194.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, with potential upside of 201.72%. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average price target and a 200.28% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.