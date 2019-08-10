Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 369.83 N/A -0.16 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.81 N/A -1.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Geron Corporation and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.55 beta means Geron Corporation’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 155.47% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 286.60% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Geron Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Geron Corporation and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 73.4%. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.