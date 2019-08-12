Reviewing Geron Corporation (GERN)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

Since Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 369.83 N/A -0.16 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 62.60 N/A -2.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Geron Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Geron Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, and a 155.47% upside potential. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.4 average price target and a 35.85% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.