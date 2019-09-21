Reviewing German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand German American Bancorp Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 15.15 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

German American Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio German American Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 6.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than German American Bancorp Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

German American Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, German American Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

German American Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.