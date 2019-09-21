Reviewing German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC)’s and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s results

This is a contrast between German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. 30 5.16 N/A 2.08 15.15 Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.88 N/A 1.24 15.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Byline Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. German American Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.4% Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

German American Bancorp Inc. and Byline Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 30.2%. German American Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, Byline Bancorp Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

German American Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Byline Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.