Reviewing Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)’s and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.38 N/A -0.76 0.00 Profire Energy Inc. 2 1.90 N/A 0.12 12.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Geospace Technologies Corporation and Profire Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

Geospace Technologies Corporation is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geospace Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Profire Energy Inc. are 8.9 and 6.4 respectively. Profire Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Profire Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Geospace Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41% Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69%

For the past year Geospace Technologies Corporation was more bullish than Profire Energy Inc.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.