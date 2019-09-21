Reviewing Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)’s and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s results

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.30 N/A -0.76 0.00 NOW Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Geospace Technologies Corporation and NOW Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Geospace Technologies Corporation’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NOW Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geospace Technologies Corporation. Its rival NOW Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. Geospace Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geospace Technologies Corporation and NOW Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, NOW Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 16.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares and 0% of NOW Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, NOW Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year Geospace Technologies Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NOW Inc.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats Geospace Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.