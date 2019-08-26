Reviewing Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Geospace Technologies Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Geospace Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.80% -5.10% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Geospace Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies Corporation N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Geospace Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 47.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Geospace Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Geospace Technologies Corporation has stronger performance than Geospace Technologies Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geospace Technologies Corporation are 3.8 and 2.7. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geospace Technologies Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Geospace Technologies Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Geospace Technologies Corporation is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.8. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Geospace Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.