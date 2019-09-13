Reviewing GeoPark Limited (GPRK)’s and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s results

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 17 1.60 N/A 1.13 16.92 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GeoPark Limited and Enerplus Corporation. Enerplus Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. GeoPark Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Enerplus Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GeoPark Limited and Enerplus Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark Limited’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enerplus Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GeoPark Limited. Its rival Enerplus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Enerplus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Ratings

GeoPark Limited and Enerplus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of GeoPark Limited is $26, with potential upside of 45.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GeoPark Limited and Enerplus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 28.3%. GeoPark Limited’s share owned by insiders are 46.62%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84% Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69%

For the past year GeoPark Limited has 37.84% stronger performance while Enerplus Corporation has -14.69% weaker performance.

Summary

GeoPark Limited beats Enerplus Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.