Reviewing GeoPark Limited (GPRK)’s and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s results

We are contrasting GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark Limited 17 1.80 N/A 1.11 14.03 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 1.28 N/A -2.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GeoPark Limited and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark Limited 0.00% 61.3% 8.7% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark Limited has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GeoPark Limited are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

GeoPark Limited and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

The upside potential is 22.08% for GeoPark Limited with consensus price target of $22.5. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.13 consensus price target and a -1.72% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that GeoPark Limited looks more robust than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of GeoPark Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 46.62% are GeoPark Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GeoPark Limited 1.24% -13.15% -17.49% -13.34% 9.14% 12.3% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 5.66% -15.2% 1.89% -33.86% -48.84% 2.86%

For the past year GeoPark Limited has stronger performance than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors GeoPark Limited beats Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.