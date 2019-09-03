Reviewing Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)’s and Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial Inc. 4 0.26 N/A 0.33 11.98 Primerica Inc. 122 2.42 N/A 7.72 15.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Primerica Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genworth Financial Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Primerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.2% Primerica Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Genworth Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. In other hand, Primerica Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genworth Financial Inc. and Primerica Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Primerica Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Primerica Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $148 average price target and a 27.33% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genworth Financial Inc. and Primerica Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 94%. About 0.7% of Genworth Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Primerica Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genworth Financial Inc. -1.48% 8.42% 4.72% -15.82% -12.88% -14.38% Primerica Inc. -1.75% -0.42% -4.99% 12.4% 7.43% 25.57%

For the past year Genworth Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Primerica Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Primerica Inc. beats Genworth Financial Inc.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance, as well as bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets in Australia. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products, as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segmentÂ’s institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and certain retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance referrals, debt resolution referrals, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses, as well as long-term care insurance. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; and credit information products that allow clients to access their credit score and other personal credit information. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.