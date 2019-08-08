Reviewing Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)’s and Its Peers results

As Life Insurance company, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genworth Financial Inc. has 68% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Genworth Financial Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genworth Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.40% 0.20% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Genworth Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial Inc. N/A 4 11.98 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Genworth Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Genworth Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 53.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genworth Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genworth Financial Inc. -1.48% 8.42% 4.72% -15.82% -12.88% -14.38% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Genworth Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Genworth Financial Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Genworth Financial Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.73. Competitively, Genworth Financial Inc.’s competitors are 13.95% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genworth Financial Inc.’s competitors beat Genworth Financial Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance, as well as bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets in Australia. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products, as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segmentÂ’s institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.