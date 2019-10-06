Reviewing Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 94 3.46 143.12M 5.39 18.04 The Michaels Companies Inc. 8 4.67 79.82M 2.02 3.41

Table 1 highlights Genuine Parts Company and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Michaels Companies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Genuine Parts Company. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Genuine Parts Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genuine Parts Company and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 151,835,349.03% 22.2% 5.9% The Michaels Companies Inc. 1,016,815,286.62% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts Company’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genuine Parts Company is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, The Michaels Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genuine Parts Company and The Michaels Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 2 1 2.33 The Michaels Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Genuine Parts Company’s upside potential is 13.27% at a $108.67 average price target. Meanwhile, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s average price target is $12.5, while its potential upside is 37.06%. Based on the results given earlier, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Genuine Parts Company, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares and 0% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company had bullish trend while The Michaels Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats The Michaels Companies Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.