Reviewing Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s and Its Rivals results

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Genuine Parts Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genuine Parts Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.20% 5.90% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Genuine Parts Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company N/A 104 18.04 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Genuine Parts Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Genuine Parts Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Genuine Parts Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

Genuine Parts Company currently has a consensus price target of $111, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 47.33%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Genuine Parts Company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genuine Parts Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company’s peers Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Genuine Parts Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genuine Parts Company.

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts Company is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. In other hand, Genuine Parts Company’s peers have beta of 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genuine Parts Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Genuine Parts Company’s competitors beat Genuine Parts Company.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.