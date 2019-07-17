Reviewing Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s and FTD Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD)’s results

This is a contrast between Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and FTD Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 104 0.81 N/A 5.40 17.87 FTD Companies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genuine Parts Company and FTD Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1% FTD Companies Inc. 0.00% -240.4% -46.9%

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts Company has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FTD Companies Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, FTD Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Genuine Parts Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTD Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genuine Parts Company and FTD Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20 FTD Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Genuine Parts Company has a consensus price target of $111, and a 5.36% upside potential. FTD Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.38 average price target and a -100.00% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Genuine Parts Company seems more appealing than FTD Companies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genuine Parts Company and FTD Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 45.1%. About 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, FTD Companies Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42% FTD Companies Inc. 7.37% 102.39% -52.02% -64.75% -79.93% -33.54%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company has 0.42% stronger performance while FTD Companies Inc. has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Genuine Parts Company beats FTD Companies Inc.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. The company also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other specialty foods, personalized gifts, fresh fruit baskets, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members. FTD Companies, Inc. offers its products under the ProFlowers, ProPlants, ShariÂ’s Berries, Personal Creations, Mercury Man logo, FTD, Interflora, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, Ink Cards, Postagram, and Gifts.com through its Websites, associated mobile sites and applications, and telephone. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.