Reviewing Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 103 0.68 N/A 5.39 18.04 Chewy Inc. 33 3.16 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genuine Parts Company and Chewy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9% Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genuine Parts Company is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Chewy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Genuine Parts Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chewy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genuine Parts Company and Chewy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20 Chewy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genuine Parts Company has a consensus target price of $111, and a 24.83% upside potential. Chewy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 3.64% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genuine Parts Company seems more appealing than Chewy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.3% of Chewy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company has 1.15% stronger performance while Chewy Inc. has -4.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats Chewy Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.