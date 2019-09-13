Reviewing Gentherm Incorporated (THRM)’s and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s results

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.40 N/A 1.05 38.89 Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gentherm Incorporated and Sypris Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gentherm Incorporated and Sypris Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1% Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -27.1% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Gentherm Incorporated is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gentherm Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.7. Competitively, Sypris Solutions Inc. has 1.5 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gentherm Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gentherm Incorporated shares and 10.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Gentherm Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33% Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05%

For the past year Gentherm Incorporated was less bullish than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gentherm Incorporated beats Sypris Solutions Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.