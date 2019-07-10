Reviewing Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s results

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 22 3.28 N/A 1.62 13.66 Workhorse Group Inc. 1 346.24 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gentex Corporation and Workhorse Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23% 20.4% Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that Gentex Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Workhorse Group Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gentex Corporation is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Workhorse Group Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Gentex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gentex Corporation and Workhorse Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gentex Corporation has a 5.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gentex Corporation and Workhorse Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 12.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Gentex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation -3.07% 2.08% 11.27% 1.33% -4.66% 9.45% Workhorse Group Inc. -26.04% 213.35% 96.47% 120.22% -28.73% 271.21%

For the past year Gentex Corporation was less bullish than Workhorse Group Inc.

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Workhorse Group Inc.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.