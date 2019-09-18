Reviewing Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)’s results

We are contrasting Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 24 3.81 N/A 1.65 16.66 Tower International Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 3.26 9.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Tower International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gentex Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Gentex Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Tower International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gentex Corporation and Tower International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7% Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Gentex Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tower International Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gentex Corporation are 4.8 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Tower International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Gentex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tower International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gentex Corporation and Tower International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gentex Corporation’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -9.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gentex Corporation and Tower International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 91% respectively. 0.2% are Gentex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tower International Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41%

For the past year Gentex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tower International Inc.

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tower International Inc.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.