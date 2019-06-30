Reviewing Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)’s results

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 22 3.42 N/A 1.62 13.66 Strattec Security Corporation 30 0.19 N/A -4.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gentex Corporation and Strattec Security Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23% 20.4% Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that Gentex Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Strattec Security Corporation has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Gentex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Strattec Security Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Gentex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strattec Security Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gentex Corporation and Strattec Security Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Gentex Corporation has a consensus price target of $25, and a 1.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Gentex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Strattec Security Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Gentex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Strattec Security Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation -3.07% 2.08% 11.27% 1.33% -4.66% 9.45% Strattec Security Corporation -4.21% -6.53% -14.99% -16.57% -15.22% -5.07%

For the past year Gentex Corporation had bullish trend while Strattec Security Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Gentex Corporation beats Strattec Security Corporation.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.