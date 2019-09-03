Reviewing Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s and Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 23 3.65 N/A 1.65 16.66 Modine Manufacturing Company 14 0.23 N/A 1.50 9.14

Table 1 highlights Gentex Corporation and Modine Manufacturing Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Modine Manufacturing Company has lower revenue and earnings than Gentex Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Gentex Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Modine Manufacturing Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7% Modine Manufacturing Company 0.00% 16.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Gentex Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Modine Manufacturing Company is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gentex Corporation. Its rival Modine Manufacturing Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Gentex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Modine Manufacturing Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Gentex Corporation and Modine Manufacturing Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Modine Manufacturing Company 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Gentex Corporation is $25, with potential downside of -6.02%. Meanwhile, Modine Manufacturing Company’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 19.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Modine Manufacturing Company appears more favorable than Gentex Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Gentex Corporation shares and 91% of Modine Manufacturing Company shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Gentex Corporation shares. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing Company has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% Modine Manufacturing Company -8.17% -4.99% -6.73% -3.92% -20.23% 26.92%

For the past year Gentex Corporation was more bullish than Modine Manufacturing Company.

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats Modine Manufacturing Company on 12 of the 12 factors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.