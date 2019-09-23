Reviewing Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s results

Both Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 24 3.85 N/A 1.65 16.66 Garrett Motion Inc. 15 0.25 N/A 4.06 3.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Garrett Motion Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gentex Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gentex Corporation is currently more expensive than Garrett Motion Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gentex Corporation are 4.8 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Garrett Motion Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Gentex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Gentex Corporation and Garrett Motion Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Garrett Motion Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Gentex Corporation’s downside potential is -10.62% at a $25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Garrett Motion Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -21.00% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Gentex Corporation is looking more favorable than Garrett Motion Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gentex Corporation and Garrett Motion Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 89.6%. 0.2% are Gentex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Garrett Motion Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83%

For the past year Gentex Corporation has stronger performance than Garrett Motion Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Gentex Corporation beats Garrett Motion Inc.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.